Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan will always adhere to strict observance of UN Charter - MFA

    28 December 2022, 19:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will always adhere to the strict observance of the UN Charter, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Today’s world is experiencing a dangerous period of serious escalation of the international situation with confrontational approaches to the resettlement of key global issues and sanction pressure methods coming to the fore. State borders are being reshaped, territorial disputes are escalating, and previously frozen conflicts become once again simmering. The Ukrainian crisis has become a major challenge leading to a new round of geopolitical tension between Russia and the West. The armed conflict between formerly close, brotherly countries is deeply disturbing and regrettable for all friendly nations. We traditionally call on the warring sides to initiate a serious dialogue to de-escalate the situation,» said Smadiyarov at a briefing.

    He went on to note that Kazakhstan will always adhere to the strict observance of the UN Charter, international law, and principles of equality and democracy regarding international relations.

    «As the Head of State pointed out in his inauguration speech, in conditions of international turbulence Kazakhstan is committed to a balance, multifaceted, and constructive foreign policy,» he added.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy UN Ukraine Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UN chief issues global alert on International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
    Outcomes of Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s work in 2022 discussed
    Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan
    Kazakhstan in Photographs exhibition opens in Cuba
    Popular
    1 More than 70% of S. Koreans use streaming services: survey
    2 Kazakhstan records 231 new COVID cases over 24 hr
    3 December 28. Today's Birthdays
    4 United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
    5 Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Wed