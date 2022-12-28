Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan will always adhere to strict observance of UN Charter - MFA

28 December 2022, 19:10
Kazakhstan will always adhere to strict observance of UN Charter - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will always adhere to the strict observance of the UN Charter, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today’s world is experiencing a dangerous period of serious escalation of the international situation with confrontational approaches to the resettlement of key global issues and sanction pressure methods coming to the fore. State borders are being reshaped, territorial disputes are escalating, and previously frozen conflicts become once again simmering. The Ukrainian crisis has become a major challenge leading to a new round of geopolitical tension between Russia and the West. The armed conflict between formerly close, brotherly countries is deeply disturbing and regrettable for all friendly nations. We traditionally call on the warring sides to initiate a serious dialogue to de-escalate the situation,» said Smadiyarov at a briefing.

He went on to note that Kazakhstan will always adhere to the strict observance of the UN Charter, international law, and principles of equality and democracy regarding international relations.

«As the Head of State pointed out in his inauguration speech, in conditions of international turbulence Kazakhstan is committed to a balance, multifaceted, and constructive foreign policy,» he added.


