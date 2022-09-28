28 September 2022, 20:24

Kazakhstan welcomes World Bank’s initiatives supporting its reforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

The sides discussed the ongoing project and further plans of the Bank in Kazakhstan, measures of the Kazakh government to carry out the reforms announced in the President’s September 1 state-of-the-nation address, realize the Framework Partnership Strategy between the World Bank and Kazakhstan for 2020-2025 and a number of other issues.

The Kazakh PM highlighted that under the Bank’s active participation and support there are successful projects in the country aimed at its dynamic social and economic development.

«A number of new projects is being elaborated together with the World Bank. The government is willing to consider in detail the possibility of their implementation,» said Smailov.

He pointed out that the State actively works on the reforms aimed at strengthening legislature as well as quality modernization of the economy by enhancing just competition, protection of private property, demonopolization, and so on.

For his part, Anna Bjerde noted that Kazakhstan and the World Bank have a history of cooperation. So, 47 projects to the tune of over $8bn have been implemented over the past years.

Photo: primeminister.kz







