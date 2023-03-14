Kazakhstan welcomes Saudi-Iran deal to resume ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has released a statement on the agreements between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

«The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the agreements reached on March 10, 2023 in the city of Beijing on the restoration of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We highly appreciate the role of the People's Republic of China in the negotiation process and in achievement of successful outcomes.

These agreements are fully consistent with the initiative of Kazakhstan on Islamic reconciliation, put forward in April 2016 in Istanbul at the XIII Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

We are confident that the resumption of diplomatic relations and the mutual opening of embassies between Saudi Arabia and Iran will contribute to strengthening security and stability at the regional and the global levels,» reads the statement.



