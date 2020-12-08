Kazakhstan welcomes EU, UN-led Spotlight initiative

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The European Union and the United Nations have launched the Spotlight initiative geared toward eliminating all forms of violence against women and children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi welcomed the launch of the Spotlight initiative by underscoring its timeliness and importance amid the surges in violence committed against women around the world during the pandemic as well as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s support for the initiative’s full rollout on national and regional levels.

He noted that the country makes sure every effort is made to attain every SDG and 2030 target within the Spotlight initiative as well.

The issue is a priority for the country’s Kazakhstan 2050 vision.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Kazakhstan has toughened criminal responsibility for sexual offences against women and children since the start of the year. The country’s Parliament is preparing the bill to strengthen the institution of the family and fight domestic violence.

Mr Tleuberdi confirmed the country’s commitment to further work on gender equality, elimination of discrimination against women and domestic violence within its international obligations.

He said that the Spotlight initiative is a top priority of Kazakhstan’s work within and beyond the UN on the regional level, underlining its impact on the UN’s efforts within the region, including Afghanistan.