Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan welcomes China's position on political settlement of Ukraine crisis, Foreign Ministry

25 February 2023, 11:15
Kazakhstan welcomes China's position on political settlement of Ukraine crisis, Foreign Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Foreign Ministry released a statement on the position of the People’s Republic of China on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes position of the People’s Republic of China on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis that deserves support as contributing to the cessation of bloodshed on the basis of territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of states in accordance with the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.

We believe there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to this problem, exceptionally on the basis of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

We call on the parties involved in the military conflict to show good will, cease hostilities and sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible, and on the international community to do everything possible to contribute to a diplomatic solution of the situation.

Kazakhstan also stresses the similarity of the approaches of the two countries to solving topical problems of our time as outlined in the Global Security Initiative Concept Paper by the People’s Republic of China.

Photo: gov.kz


Теги:
Read also
Anna Danilina out of Indian Wells Masters 1st Round
Kazakhstan grabs gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series
Kazakhstan's Ariana Gogulina wins ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour singles and doubles titles
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan
Council of Europe supports Kazakhstan's human rights policy
TV election debate among reps of 7 Kazakh political parties kicks off
Kazakhstan to transport oil through Azerbaijan this year - MFA
Human rights protection in context of climate change discussed in Geneva
News Partner
Popular
1 Rybakina eases into next round at 2023 Indian Wells Masters
2 Most of Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Mar 12
3 5.1-magnitude earthquake recorded southwest of Almaty
4 NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returns to Earth
5 Kazakhstan's Ariana Gogulina wins ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour singles and doubles titles

News