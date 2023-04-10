Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan welcomes Azerbaijan and Armenia’s efforts towards peace deal

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 April 2023, 20:13
Kazakhstan welcomes Azerbaijan and Armenia’s efforts towards peace deal Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan reiterated his country’s stand on Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan cooperate productively within different multilateral bodies, uphold similar positions on many key international and regional issues,» said Tokayev during a joint statement with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

The Kazakh leader added that his country adheres to diplomatic settlement of the relationship between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as welcomes efforts for concluding a peace deal as soon as possible.

Tokayev once again expressed gratitude to Aliyev for his visit to Kazakhstan.

«There is a common understanding of the importance of continuing mutual support and taking joint measures to strengthen stability and security in the region,» said the Kazakh leader.

Previously it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The Azeri President met with Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda. A number of key documents was signed following the talks between the two Heads of State.


Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   President of Kazakhstan    Armenia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023