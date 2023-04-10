Kazakhstan welcomes Azerbaijan and Armenia’s efforts towards peace deal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan reiterated his country’s stand on Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan cooperate productively within different multilateral bodies, uphold similar positions on many key international and regional issues,» said Tokayev during a joint statement with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

The Kazakh leader added that his country adheres to diplomatic settlement of the relationship between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as welcomes efforts for concluding a peace deal as soon as possible.

Tokayev once again expressed gratitude to Aliyev for his visit to Kazakhstan.

«There is a common understanding of the importance of continuing mutual support and taking joint measures to strengthen stability and security in the region,» said the Kazakh leader.

Previously it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The Azeri President met with Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda. A number of key documents was signed following the talks between the two Heads of State.