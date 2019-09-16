Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan welcomes accession of Uzbekistan into Turkic Council, MFA

16 September 2019, 09:04
Kazakhstan welcomes accession of Uzbekistan into Turkic Council, MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the accession of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council, CCTS), Kazinform refers to the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

On 14 September 2019, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a Decree on the accession to the Nakhchivan Agreement on the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking states. On the same day Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, send the instrument of accession to the CCTS Secretariat.

Turkic Council was established on 3 October 2009 by the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. The founders of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

This historic decision important for the Turkic world coincides with the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement. The Heads of States of the organization will sign the decision on the membership of Uzbekistan into the Turkic Council during the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council devoted to the development of small and medium-sized business, which will be held in Baku on 15 October 2019.

Uzbekistan’s membership in the CCTS will strengthen the integration of the Turkic world and bring new horizons of cooperation at the times when the Turkic Council is taking concrete steps to strengthen the economic interaction of the Turkic states. In May 2019 in the capital of Kazakhstan within the framework of the XII Astana Economic Forum, the joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkic-speaking states was launched with the aim to further enhance ties between businessmen and increase trade turnover between countries.


Turkic speaking states    Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region