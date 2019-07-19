Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan weather forecast: Heat to fade this weekend

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
19 July 2019, 13:14
Kazakhstan weather forecast: Heat to fade this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued the forecast for 20-22 July, 2019, Kazinform reports.

«At the weekend, along with atmospheric fronts, cool and moist air from the areas of Russia’s Urals will begin to move to the northern regions of Kazakhstan. Slowly moving in southeastwards, the atmospheric fronts will cause widely scattered occasional rains, thunderstorms, strong winds, possibly, hail, and will make the heat fade away. However, in the southern regions of the country, the maximum air temperatures will still be at the level of +38... +45° С,» the weather forecasters say.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events