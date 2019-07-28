Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sunday

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – The cyclone and the associated atmospheric fronts will cause scatteredrains with thunderstorms in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southeasternpart of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Kyzylordaregion, there will be widely scattered thunderstorms, squall, and wind strengtheningup to 15-20 mps with 23-28 mps gusts.

In NorthKazakhstan region, there will be patchy fog in the morning. In the daytime, widespreadthunderstorms, squalls, and hail are expected. The wind speed will reach 15-28mps.

Isolatedthunderstorms, hail, and 15-20 mps strong winds are expected in Mangistau, WestKazakhstan, Akmola regions. Akmola region will see patches of fog in the morning.

In Almaty,Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions, there will be isolated thunderstorms and 15-20mps wind. Besides, squall is predictedin Karaganda region.

Kostanayregion will see widespread thunderstorms, squall, hail, and 15-20 mps wind.

In EastKazakhstan region, patchy fog and thunderstorm are expected in the morning.

In Turkestanand Zhambyl regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps.

Intenseheat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.There is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe,Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.