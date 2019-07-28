Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sunday

Almas Zheksenbekov
28 July 2019, 10:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The cyclone and the associated atmospheric fronts will cause scattered rains with thunderstorms in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southeastern part of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Kyzylorda region, there will be widely scattered thunderstorms, squall, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 23-28 mps gusts.

In North Kazakhstan region, there will be patchy fog in the morning. In the daytime, widespread thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are expected. The wind speed will reach 15-28 mps.

Isolated thunderstorms, hail, and 15-20 mps strong winds are expected in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola regions. Akmola region will see patches of fog in the morning.

In Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions, there will be isolated thunderstorms and 15-20 mps wind. Besides, squall is predicted in Karaganda region.

Kostanay region will see widespread thunderstorms, squall, hail, and 15-20 mps wind.

In East Kazakhstan region, patchy fog and thunderstorm are expected in the morning.

In Turkestan and Zhambyl regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps.

Intense heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions. There is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

