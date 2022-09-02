Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 2
2 September 2022 07:15

Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Large anti-cyclone will keep impacting the weather in Kazakhstan on September 2. Most areas will enjoy partly sunny and dry weather. Northwestern, western and eastern regions only will see intermittent rains with thunderstorms. Some areas will be hit by strong gusts of wind. Dust storm is forecast in western areas.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu regions, in western and southern areas of Atyrau region, in southern parts of West Kazakhstan, Abai, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau regions. Akmola and Kostanay regions are also warned of high fire risk.

Fervent heat will stay in Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay, Ulytau, Zhetysu, regions, in southern, northern areas of Zhambyl region, in southern, eastern and central parts of Karaganda region, in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.


Related news
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Storm alert in effect in 16 regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive