Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 26
26 September 2022, 07:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it will keep influencing the weather in most regions of the country on September 26. Thus, heavy rains will batter northern regions, with wet snow to hit the northern parts at night. Other regions will be in a high pressure area due to which no precipitation is expected there. Some areas will be hit by thunderstorms and strong wind. Dust storms are forecast in south-western and southern regions, while northern and northwestern regions will see hail.

Heavy rains are expected in northern areas of Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

High fire risk warning is issued for Zhambyl, Karaganda, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Zhetysu, and Almaty regions.


