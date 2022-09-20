Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 21
20 September 2022, 23:00

Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 21, the territory of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of the large anti-cyclone, which will bring mostly dry weather to the country, Kazhydromet meteorological service says.

Frontal-type precipitation (rains and thunderstorms) will hit western, southwestern regions. Wind speed will rise across the republic. Dust storms will hit eastern areas.

Fire risk will be extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, in southern, eastern areas of Aktobe region, in northern, central parts of Almaty region, in northwestern, northern and eastern areas of Abai region, and in central part of Pavlodar region.

A high fire risk is also issued for Kostanay region.

Nighttime ground frost to -2°C is forecast in northern half of Karaganda region, northeastern areas of the East Kazakhstan region, and northern part of Abai region.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive