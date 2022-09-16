Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 16
16 September 2022, 07:26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mostly dry weather with nighttime fogs and ground frosts is forecast in Kazakhstan due to the large cold anti-cyclone, Kazhydromet says.

Rains and thunderstorms are forecast mainly in western, northwestern, southern and southeastern areas. Heavy rains and thunderstorms will hit central regions, while rains and wet snow will douse eastern parts.

Strong wind is forecast across the country.

Fire risk remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, and in northern areas of Atyrau region.

Ground frosts are expected in northern, eastern parts of Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions, northern areas of Abai region, southeastern parts of North Kazakhstan region, southern areas of Pavlodar region, central and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region, northern and eastern areas of Ulytau region.

