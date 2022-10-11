Kazakhstan weather forecast for October 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will enjoy dry autumn weather on October 12, due to the extensive anticyclone, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

The west of Kazakhstan will be hit by rains caused by the cyclones coming from the Black Sea regions.

Strong wind is forecast in western, southeastern and eastern parts of the republic.

Foggy weather is predicted for eastern regions and mountainous areas of southeastern regions.

Nighttime frosts to -3°C will persist in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.



