Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Kazakhstan weather forecast for October 12
11 October 2022, 22:30

Kazakhstan weather forecast for October 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will enjoy dry autumn weather on October 12, due to the extensive anticyclone, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

The west of Kazakhstan will be hit by rains caused by the cyclones coming from the Black Sea regions.

Strong wind is forecast in western, southeastern and eastern parts of the republic.

Foggy weather is predicted for eastern regions and mountainous areas of southeastern regions.

Nighttime frosts to -3°C will persist in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.


Related news
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Read also
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit

News

Archive