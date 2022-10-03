Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Oct 3

    3 October 2022, 07:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's meteorological service Kazhydromet predicts weather without precipitation for most regions of the country on Monday, October 3, Kazinform reports.

    Rains will douse western, southeastern regions only. A mix of rain and snow is expected in mountainous areas of southeastern regions. Fog will cover eastern, southeastern regions, while western and southern regions will see dust storms.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Ulytau regions, in southern, eastern areas of Aktobe region, in southern area of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions, in central areas of Pavlodar region, in western, northern areas of Almaty region, and in eastern areas of Abai region.

    Ground frost at -1-3°C persists in the north of Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, in northern and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, and in the east of Aktobe region.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

