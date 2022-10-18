Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Oct 19

    18 October 2022, 23:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will remain under the impact of the Atlantic cyclone trough and frontal-type precipitation, which will bring rain and snow on October 19. Heavy rains will hit southern regions, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, as well as mountainous areas of Turkistan region, Kazhydromet says.

    Ulytau, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions only will enjoy dry weather tomorrow.

    Fog and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast for almost all regions. Gusts of wind in northern and northwestern regions will increase to 23-25m/s.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

