Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Oct 19
18 October 2022, 23:00

Kazakhstan weather forecast for Oct 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will remain under the impact of the Atlantic cyclone trough and frontal-type precipitation, which will bring rain and snow on October 19. Heavy rains will hit southern regions, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, as well as mountainous areas of Turkistan region, Kazhydromet says.

Ulytau, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions only will enjoy dry weather tomorrow.

Fog and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast for almost all regions. Gusts of wind in northern and northwestern regions will increase to 23-25m/s.


Related news
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Read also
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit

News

Archive