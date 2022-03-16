Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan weather forecast for next 3 days

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 March 2022, 16:14
Kazakhstan weather forecast for next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 17-19, Kazinform reports.

The northern part of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of the Northwestern anticyclone resulting in freezing weather mostly without precipitation. Temperature is to drop to -20-28 degrees Celsius at night.

The southern part is to be affected by the Southern cyclone and associated weather fronts bringing precipitation, predicted to be heavy at times, high wind, ice-slick, and drops in temperature to 0-10 degrees Celsius at daytime and -0-10 degrees Celsius at night.

The country is also to brace for fog.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year