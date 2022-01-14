Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for next 3 days

    14 January 2022, 15:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 15-17, Kazinform reports.

    The cyclone from the Barents Sea region will dictate the weather conditions in the country brining precipitation as rain and snow, blizzard, ice-slick, and gusty wind at 15-28mps reaching up to 30mps and over in the west, north and south.

    Temperature is set to dip to -5-13 degrees Celsius in the west, -5-15 degrees Celsius in the north and range between -5 and 5 degrees Celsius in the south at night on January 17.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events