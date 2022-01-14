Kazakhstan weather forecast for next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 15-17, Kazinform reports.

The cyclone from the Barents Sea region will dictate the weather conditions in the country brining precipitation as rain and snow, blizzard, ice-slick, and gusty wind at 15-28mps reaching up to 30mps and over in the west, north and south.

Temperature is set to dip to -5-13 degrees Celsius in the west, -5-15 degrees Celsius in the north and range between -5 and 5 degrees Celsius in the south at night on January 17.