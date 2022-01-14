Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan weather forecast for next 3 days

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 January 2022, 15:15
Kazakhstan weather forecast for next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 15-17, Kazinform reports.

The cyclone from the Barents Sea region will dictate the weather conditions in the country brining precipitation as rain and snow, blizzard, ice-slick, and gusty wind at 15-28mps reaching up to 30mps and over in the west, north and south.

Temperature is set to dip to -5-13 degrees Celsius in the west, -5-15 degrees Celsius in the north and range between -5 and 5 degrees Celsius in the south at night on January 17.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year