    Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 15

    15 March 2023, 07:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the Northwestern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most areas of Kazakhstan will see precipitation (rain and snow). Western and eastern regions only will enjoy weather without precipitation today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Foggy and windy conditions are forecast across the country. Ice slick and ground blizzards are expected in northern regions. Dust storms will hit southwestern and western regions.

    Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter eastern parts of Kostanay region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

