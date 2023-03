Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rain and snow, as well as gusting wind and black ice is forecast today in most areas of the country, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit eastern and southeastern regions.

Fog will descend across the country.

Northern, central and eastern regions will see temperatures decrease to -5-18°С.