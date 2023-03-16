Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 16

16 March 2023, 07:15
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 16

Unsteady weather with rain and snow, caused by the northwestern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts, will persist in eastern regions of Kazakhstan March 16, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Western regions will remain under the impact of the vast anti-cyclone due to which no precipitation is forecast there.

Fog and strong wind are expected across the country.

Northern regions will see ground blizzard and ice slick, while southwestern and western regions will be hit by a dust storm.


Related news
High winds whip Italy
Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan on March 28-30
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 27
Теги:
Read also
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News