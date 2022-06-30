Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 June 2022, 07:15
Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms and gusting wind will persist across Kazakhstan today. Hail is forecast in northern and eastern areas, and dust storm will hit southern and southwestern parts.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, and Turkistan regions in the daytime.

Fire risk remains high in Kyzylorda, Almaty regions, in western areas of the Abai region, in eastern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, in western, and eastern areas of the Atyrau region, in southwestern areas of the Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of the Karaganda region, in southern areas of Zhambyl region, in the central part of Pavlodar region and in northern areas of Turkistan region.


