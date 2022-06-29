Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 29

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 June 2022, 07:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms will stay in most areas of the country on June 29. Hail is predicted for northern, north-western, southern, and southeastern regions. Northern, northwestern and southern regions will be hit by squalls. Strong wind is forecast across the republic, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusts in the area of Alakol Lake in the Zhambyl region will rise to 30m/s.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Abai, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme heat is expected in western, desert areas of the Turkistan region, and in southern, western, and northern areas of the Zhambyl region.

Fire risk remains high in Kyzylorda, Almaty regions, in western areas of the Abai region, in eastern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, in western, and eastern areas of the Atyrau region, in southwestern areas of the Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of the Karaganda region, in southern areas of Zhambyl region, in the central part of Pavlodar region and in northern areas of Turkistan region.


