Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 27

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 June 2022, 07:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather, rains and thunderstorms are forecast in most regions of the country on June 27. Squalls and hails will batter northern, eastern and southern regions. Dust storm is expected in south-western regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Fervent heat will persist in the daytime in the East Kazakhstan, Abai and Kyzylorda regions, and in southern areas of the Karaganda region.

Extreme heat is predicted for western areas of Almaty region, northern and eastern areas of Zhetysu region, western and northern areas of Zhambyl region, southern areas of Mangystau region, and desert areas of Turkistan region.

Fire risk remains high in most areas of Kyzylorda region, in western areas of Almaty and Abai region, in eastern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, in northwestern areas of Atyrau region, in southern and eastern areas of Aktobe region, in south-western parts of Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of Zhambyl region and in the central part of Pavlodar region.

