Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms, gusting wind, hail and squalls is forecast today across the country. Heavy rain will batter southeastern regions. Dust storm is expected in southern areas, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fervent heat will grip eastern areas of Zhetyssu region, western, northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, southern areas of Karaganda, Abai regions, most areas of Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar and Akmola regions.

Extremely high air temperature is predicted for Aktobe, Kostanay, and Ulytau regions.

Fire risk remains too high in most areas of Kyzylorda region, in western areas of Abai, and Almaty regions, in western, and eastern areas of Atyrau region, in southern, and eastern areas of Aktobe region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions.



