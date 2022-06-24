Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 24

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 June 2022, 07:10
Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms, gusting wind, hail and squalls is forecast today across the country. Heavy rain will batter southeastern regions. Dust storm is expected in southern areas, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fervent heat will grip eastern areas of Zhetyssu region, western, northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, southern areas of Karaganda, Abai regions, most areas of Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar and Akmola regions.

Extremely high air temperature is predicted for Aktobe, Kostanay, and Ulytau regions.

Fire risk remains too high in most areas of Kyzylorda region, in western areas of Abai, and Almaty regions, in western, and eastern areas of Atyrau region, in southern, and eastern areas of Aktobe region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of Karaganda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events