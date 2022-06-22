Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 22

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms, dust storm and hail are forecast in the territory of Kazakhstan on June 22, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Akmola region – thunderstorms and gusting wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes at 25m/s in northern and central parts; dust storm in northern and southern regions.

Aktobe region – thunderstorms in northern, eastern, and central areas in the daytime; wind speed at 18m/s in northern areas.

Almaty region – thunderstorms, 15-20m/s gusting wind, sometimes 25m/s in southern, eastern, and mountainous areas.

Atyrau region – thunderstorms in western, northern, and central areas in the daytime; 15-20m/s wind in western areas in the daytime.

East Kazakhstan region – thunderstorms, 15-20m/s wind in the daytime in western, northern, and eastern areas.

Zhambyl region – thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the daytime in southern, mountainous areas; 15-20m/s wind in southwestern, northeastern, and mountainous areas.

West Kazakhstan region – thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in northeastern areas; wind speed at 15-20m/s in the daytime in northeastern areas.

Karaganda region – 15-20m/s wind in the daytime in northern, and eastern areas.

Kostanay region – thunderstorms, hail, squall,s and 15-20m/s wind, with gusts up to 25m/s in western, northern, and eastern areas.

Mangystau region – 15-20m/s wind, dust storm in northern, southern, and central areas.

Pavlodar region – thunderstorms, 15-20m/s wind in northern, western, and eastern parts.

North Kazakhstan region – thunderstorms, hail, squall,s and 15-20m/s wind in northern and eastern areas. Gusts of wind across the region may increase to 23-28m/s.

Turkistan region – thunderstorms, squall,s and 15-20m/s wind in the daytime in mountainous areas.

Heatwave is expected in the daytime in Kyzylorda, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions, in northern and eastern areas of Almaty region, in southern areas of Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda region, in western areas of the East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau regions, in southern and eastern parts of Aktobe region, in southern and eastern areas of Karaganda region, and in southeastern areas of Turkistan and Zhambyl regions.