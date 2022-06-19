Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 19. Heavy rain, hail and squall are expected in southwestern regions.

According to Kazhydromet, no rain is forecast in western and northeastern regions. Dust storm is expected in southern regions.

Mountainous areas of Zhambyl region will be hit by hail, thunderstorm and squall in the daytime. Wind speed in southwestern, northeastern and mountainous areas will increase to 15-20m/s.

Western, southern, mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkistan region will see thunderstorm and squall. Dust storm is expected in western areas. Gusts of wind in western areas, mountainous and piedmont areas will reach 15-20m/s.

Thunderstorm and gusting wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast in the daytime in northern area of Kyzylorda region.

Northern and eastern parts of the East Kazakhstan region wil be battered by thunderstorm and gusting wind up to 15-20m/s.

Thunderstorm is forecast in western, northern and eastern parts of Karaganda region in the daytime. Gusts of wind in southern areas will reach 15-20m/s.

Hail and thunderstorm will batter southern and western areas of the North Kazakhstan region. Strong wind is expected in western parts.

Western and northern areas of Kostanay region will be hit by thunderstorm, squall and gusting wind up to 15-20m/s.

Thunderstorm and a 15-20m/s wind are forecast in Aktobe, Mangistau regions.

West Kazakhstan region will be also hit by thunderstorm, hail and squall as well as strong wind up to 15-20m/s.

Thunderstorm and 15-20m/s is forecast across Akmola region.

Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in southern areas of Karaganda, Kostanay regions and in northern part of Zhambyl region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in western areas of the East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions, in eastern and southern areas of Aktobe region, in western areas of Atyrau region, in eastern areas of Karaganda region, in south-eastern areas of Turkistan region and in central part of Zhambyl region.



