Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 16

    16 June 2022, 07:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast in most regions of the country on June 15, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Aktau: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +23+25°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime.

    Aktobe: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +11+13°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime.

    Atyrau: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +18+20°C at night, +29+31°C in the daytime.

    Karaganda: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 7-12m/s, +10+12°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime.

    Kokshetau: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 7-12m/s, with gusts at 15m/s, 12+14°C at night, +25+27°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm is forecast in most areas.

    Kostanay: partly cloudy, rain in the daytime, wind speed 9-14m/s, +10+12°C at night, +27+29°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm and hail are forecast in most areas.

    Kyzylorda: fair weather, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +19+21°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.

    Pavlodar: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 9-14m/s, sometimes gusting to 15m/s, +12+13°C at night, +22+24°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm and hail are forecast in most areas.

    Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 9-14m/s, with gusts at 15-20m/s, +11+13°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm, hail and fog are forecast in the region.

    Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 5-10/s, +14+16°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm is forecast in the region.

    Taraz: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +17+19°C at night, +33+35°C in the daytime.

    Turkistan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s wind, +21+23°C at night, +37+39°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm, squall and dust storm will hit mountainous areas.

    Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 7-12m/s, +15+17°C at night, +30+35°C in the daytime.

    Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): cloudy, rain, thunderstorm, wind speed 7-12m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s, +12+14°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime. Heavy rain, thunderstorm and hail are forecast across the region.

    Nur-Sultan: cloudy, rai, thunderstorm, wind speed 7-12m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s, +10+12°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 2-7m/s, sometimes reaching 12m/s, +17+19°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +18+20°C at night, +34+36°C in the daytime.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events