Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 16

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 June 2022, 07:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast in most regions of the country on June 15, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Aktau: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +23+25°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime.

Aktobe: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +11+13°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime.

Atyrau: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +18+20°C at night, +29+31°C in the daytime.

Karaganda: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 7-12m/s, +10+12°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime.

Kokshetau: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 7-12m/s, with gusts at 15m/s, 12+14°C at night, +25+27°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm is forecast in most areas.

Kostanay: partly cloudy, rain in the daytime, wind speed 9-14m/s, +10+12°C at night, +27+29°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm and hail are forecast in most areas.

Kyzylorda: fair weather, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +19+21°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.

Pavlodar: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 9-14m/s, sometimes gusting to 15m/s, +12+13°C at night, +22+24°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm and hail are forecast in most areas.

Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 9-14m/s, with gusts at 15-20m/s, +11+13°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm, hail and fog are forecast in the region.

Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 5-10/s, +14+16°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm is forecast in the region.

Taraz: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +17+19°C at night, +33+35°C in the daytime.

Turkistan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s wind, +21+23°C at night, +37+39°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm, squall and dust storm will hit mountainous areas.

Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 7-12m/s, +15+17°C at night, +30+35°C in the daytime.

Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): cloudy, rain, thunderstorm, wind speed 7-12m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s, +12+14°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime. Heavy rain, thunderstorm and hail are forecast across the region.

Nur-Sultan: cloudy, rai, thunderstorm, wind speed 7-12m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s, +10+12°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime.

Almaty: cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 2-7m/s, sometimes reaching 12m/s, +17+19°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +18+20°C at night, +34+36°C in the daytime.


News
