    Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 15

    15 June 2022, 08:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms as well as squall wind will batter most regions of the country on June 15, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Aktau: partly cloudy, no rain, 9-14m/s wind, sometimes reaching 15-20m/s, +22+24°C at night, +32+34°C in the daytime.

    Aktobe: fair weather, no rain, 2-7m/s wind, +9+11°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime.

    Atyrau: partly cloudy, no rain, 9-14m/s wind, +16+18°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime.

    Karaganda: partly cloudy, no rain, 9-14m/s wind, +10+12°C at night, +21+23°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm is forecast in most areas.

    Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no rain, 7-12m/s wind, 11+13°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm is forecast in most areas.

    Kostanay: partly cloudy, no rain, 9-14m/s wind, +10+12°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime.

    Kyzylorda: fair weather, no rain, 7-12m/s, +18+20°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime.

    Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no rain, 9-14m/s wind, +11+13°C at night, +22+24°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm is forecast in most areas.

    Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm at night, 9-14m/s wind, sometimes at 15-20m/s, +10+12°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm, squall and hail are forecast in the region.

    Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, rain at night, wind speed 5-10m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s, +17+19°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime. Heavy rain and thunderstorm are forecast in the region.

    Taraz: partly cloudy, no rain, 9-14m/s wind, +18+20°C at night, +32+34°C in the daytime.

    Turkistan: partly cloudy, no rain, 8-13m/s wind, +18+20°C at night, +32+34°C in the daytime.

    Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no rain, 7-12m/s wind, +12+14°C at night, +27+29°C in the daytime.

    Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): cloudy, rain at night and in the daytime, 7-12m/s, sometimes at 15m/s, +15+17°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime. Heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail and squall are forecast across the region.

    Nur-Sultan: cloudy, rain at night and in the daytime, thunderstorm, 9-14m/s wind, +10+12°C at night, +22+24°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, 2-7m/s wind, sometimes reaching 17m/s, +17+19°C at night, +27+29°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, 8-13m/s wind, +18+20°C at night, +34+36°C in the daytime.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

