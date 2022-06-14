Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 14

    14 June 2022, 08:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rainy weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on June 14. Hail is expected in Petropavlovsk and Taraz cities, Kazinform reports citing the country’s meteorological service.

    Aktau: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed at 9-14m/s, +20+22°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime.

    Aktobe: fair weather, no rain, wind speed at 2-7m/s, +9+11°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime.

    Atyrau: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed at 9-14m/s. +15+17°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime.

    Karaganda: cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed at 9-14m/s, with gusts reaching 18m/s sometimes, +15+17°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime. Hail and thunderstorm are forecast in the region.

    Kokshetau: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm at night, wind speed at 7-12m/s, 11+13°C at night, +18+20°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm, hail and squall forecast across the region.

    Kostanay: partly cloudy, rain in the daytime, wind speed at 9-14m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s, +9+11°C at night, +22+24°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm, hail and squall forecast in the region.

    Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +21+23°C at night, air +33+35°C in the daytime. Dust storm is expected in the region.

    Pavlodar: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 9-14m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s, 17-19°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime. Hail and thunderstorm will hit some areas.

    Petropavl (Petropavlovsk): cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 9-14m/s, with gusts at 15-20m/s, +10+12°C at night, +18+20°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm, squal, hail and fog are forecast in the region.

    Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, rain at night, wind speed 5-10m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s, +17+19°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime. Heavy rain and thunderstorm are forecast in the region.

    Taraz: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +17+19°C at night, +32+34°C in the daytime. Heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail and squall are forecast in the region.

    Turkistan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +20+22°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm and squall will hit mountainous regions.

    Oral (Uralsk): partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, +9+11°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime.

    Oskemen (Ust-Kamenogorsk): partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 5-10m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s, +18+20°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime. Thunderstorm, hail and squall will hit some areas.

    Nur-Sultan: cloudy, rain in the daytime, thunderstorm, wind speed 9-14m/s, +13+15°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: cloudy, rain and thunderstorm at night and in the daytime, wind speed 9-14m/s, +18+20°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed at 8-13m/s, +17+19°C at night, +33+35°C in the daytime.

