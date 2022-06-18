Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jun 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms, stormy wind, dust storm and fervent heat are forecast today across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, unstable weather will persist in most regions on Saturday. Rains and thunderstorms, hail and squall are expected. Dust storm will hit southeastern regions, Kazhydromet informed.

Gusts of wind in eastern, mountainous areas of Almaty region will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes to 25m/s.

Hail and squall will batter southern, mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the daytime. Wind speed in mountainous areas will rise to 15-20m/s.

Wind speed in southern, eastern and western areas of Mangistau region will rise to 15-20m/s. Dust storm is forecast as well.

Squall and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast in mountainous areas of Turkestan region.

A 15-20m/s wind will hit western, northern and southern areas of Aktobe region, eastern part of Atyrau region, western area of Kyzylorda region, southwestern, northern and eastern areas of the East Kazakhstan region and western areas of the West Kazakhstan region.

Fog is expected in the North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Fervent heat is forecast in the daytime in southern parts of Kostanay region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in western areas of the East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions, in eastern areas of Aktobe region, in southern and western areas of Atyrau region, in western and eastern areas of Karaganda region, in south-eastern areas of Turkestan region and in central part of Zhambyl region.