Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jun 17

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 June 2022, 07:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather will persist across Kazakhstan on Friday, June 17, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, rains and thunderstorms, as well as hail and squall are forecast today. Northern and southern regions will see no rain. Strong wind is expected across the republic. Dust storm is forecast in southern parts.

Gusts of wind in eastern, mountainous areas of Almaty region will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes to 25m/s.

Hail and squall will batter mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the daytime. Wind speed in south-western, north-eastern and mountainous areas will rise to 15-20m/s.

Gusting wind up to 16m/s is expected in western, southern and central parts of Aktobe region.

Hail will hit northwestern areas of Mangistau region. Wind speed in southwestern areas will rise to 15-20m/s.

Squall and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast in Turkestan region. Dust storm is forecast in southern areas.

15-20m/s wind will hit eastern area of Kyzylorda region, northern and eastern areas of Pavlodar region, northeastern parts of Kostanay region, eastern areas of the North Kazakhstan region and southwestern areas of the West Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in western and southeastern areas of the East Kazakhstan region wil rise to 15-20m/s.

Fervent heat is expected in Kyzylorda region in the daytime.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in western areas of the East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions, in southern and eastern areas of Aktobe region, in southern areas of Atyrau region, in western and eastern areas of Karaganda region, in south-eastern areas of Turkestan region and in central part of Zhambyl region.

