    Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 9

    9 July 2022, 09:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The southern cyclone and the atmospheric fronts will keep impacting most areas of Kazakhstan on Saturday, July 9. Rains with thunderstorms, hail and gusting wind are forecast today. Fog will blanket northwestern, northern and central parts. Squalls will hit eastern regions. No rain is forecast for the western and southern regions only.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in western and eastern parts of Kyzylorda region, in eastern area of Abai region, in northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in southeastern area of Karaganda region, in southern area of Zhambyl region, and in western area of Almaty region.

    Nur-Sultan – partly cloudy, intermittent rain, thunderstorm, 9-14m/s wind, +13+15 °C at night, +25+27°C in the daytime.

    Almaty – partly cloudy, no rain, 2-7m/s wind, +16+18°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime, rain and thunderstorm in southern, eastern and mountainous areas.

    Shymkent – partly cloudy, no rain, 8-13m/s wind, +15+15°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime. Fire risk is extremely high in northern parts of Turkistan region.


