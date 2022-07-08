Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 8

    8 July 2022, 07:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms, hail and squalls as well as strong wind are forecast today in most regions of the country, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket northern regions at night and in the morning. Dust storms will hit southern areas. No rain is predicted for western regions only.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in the Kyzylorda region, in western and central areas of the Abai region, in the northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in southeastern areas of the Karaganda region, in the southern areas of the Zhambyl region, and in the western areas of Almaty region.

    Nur-Sultan – partly cloudy, intermittent rains, thunderstorms, hail, 9-14m/s wind, +13+15°C at night, +22+24°C in the daytime. A storm alert was announced.

    Almaty – partly cloudy, no rain, 2-7m/s wind, +18+20°C at night, +27+29°C in the daytime, rain and thunderstorm in mountainous areas. A storm alert was announced.

    Shymkent – partly cloudy, no rain, 8-13m/s wind, +16+18°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime. Rain and thunderstorms, squalls, and dust storm in the northern areas of the region. A storm alert was announced for the region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
