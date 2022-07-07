Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 7

    7 July 2022, 07:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy rains are forecast in the northern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan today. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are predicted as well. A dust storm is expected in southern areas, and fog will blanket northern Kazakhstan at night and in the morning, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rain will hit southern, and eastern areas of Akmola region , southern and mountainous areas of the Almaty region .

    Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda region, in western and central areas of Abai region, in the northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of Karaganda region, in southern areas of Zhambyl region, and in western areas of Almaty region.

    Nur-Sultan – partly cloudy, rain, occasional heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, 9-14m/s wind, +13+15 at night, +21+23 in the daytime.

    Almaty – partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm in the daytime, 2-7m/s wind, sometimes 13m/s, +18+20 at night, +28+30 in the daytime.

    Shymkent – partly cloudy, no rain, 8-13m/s, +17+19 at night, +29+31 in the daytime.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events