Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 7

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 July 2022, 07:25
Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy rains are forecast in the northern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan today. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are predicted as well. A dust storm is expected in southern areas, and fog will blanket northern Kazakhstan at night and in the morning, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy rain will hit southern, and eastern areas of Akmola region , southern and mountainous areas of the Almaty region .

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda region, in western and central areas of Abai region, in the northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of Karaganda region, in southern areas of Zhambyl region, and in western areas of Almaty region.

Nur-Sultan – partly cloudy, rain, occasional heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, 9-14m/s wind, +13+15 at night, +21+23 in the daytime.

Almaty – partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm in the daytime, 2-7m/s wind, sometimes 13m/s, +18+20 at night, +28+30 in the daytime.

Shymkent – partly cloudy, no rain, 8-13m/s, +17+19 at night, +29+31 in the daytime.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand