Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains are forecast almost in all the regions of the country today.

The active southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it will keep impacting the most areas of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy rains will batter northern and central regions. Thunderstorms, hail and gusting wind are forecast as well. Squalls will hit western areas and dust storm is expected in southern regions.

Rain is forecast in eastern areas of the North Kazakhstan region. Heavy rains will hit western areas of Ulytau region in the daytime.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda region, in western and central areas of Abai region, in the northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of Karaganda region, in southern areas of Zhambyl region, and in western parts of Almaty region.