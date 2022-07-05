Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 5

    5 July 2022, 07:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The active southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it will keep impacting almost all the territory of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rains will batter northern, northwestern regions, and southwestern, southeastern and eastern regions in the daytime. Thunderstorms, hail and gusting wind are forecast as well. Squalls will hit northern areas and dust storm is expected in southern regions.

    Heavy rain is forecast in the western, and northern areas of Akmola region, in northern areas of Aktobe region, in eastern areas of the North Kazakhstan region, in southern and eastern areas of Pavlodar region, in northeastern areas of the East Kazakhstan region, in the northern areas of Mangistau region, and in eastern and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Abai regions, in the northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of Karaganda region, and in southern areas of Zhambyl region.

    Nur-Sultan – partly cloudy, rain in the daytime, thunderstorm, wind speed 2-7m/s, sometimes 13m/s, +13+15 at night, +18+20 in the daytime.

    Almaty – partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, 2-7m/s wind, +20+22 at night, +26+28 in the daytime.

    Shymkent – partly cloudy, intermittent rain at night and in the daytime, thunderstorm, squall, wind speed 8-13m/s, sometimes 15-20m/s, +16+18 at night, +29+31 in the daytime.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

