Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 5

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 July 2022, 07:30
Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The active southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it will keep impacting almost all the territory of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy rains will batter northern, northwestern regions, and southwestern, southeastern and eastern regions in the daytime. Thunderstorms, hail and gusting wind are forecast as well. Squalls will hit northern areas and dust storm is expected in southern regions.

Heavy rain is forecast in the western, and northern areas of Akmola region, in northern areas of Aktobe region, in eastern areas of the North Kazakhstan region, in southern and eastern areas of Pavlodar region, in northeastern areas of the East Kazakhstan region, in the northern areas of Mangistau region, and in eastern and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Abai regions, in the northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of Karaganda region, and in southern areas of Zhambyl region.

Nur-Sultan – partly cloudy, rain in the daytime, thunderstorm, wind speed 2-7m/s, sometimes 13m/s, +13+15 at night, +18+20 in the daytime.

Almaty – partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, 2-7m/s wind, +20+22 at night, +26+28 in the daytime.

Shymkent – partly cloudy, intermittent rain at night and in the daytime, thunderstorm, squall, wind speed 8-13m/s, sometimes 15-20m/s, +16+18 at night, +29+31 in the daytime.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand