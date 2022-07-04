Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 4

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 July 2022, 07:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on July 4, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, gusting wind, and squalls will hit north-western regions. Hail is expected in the western, northern, and southeastern regions. Dust storm is forecast for southern, south-western, and northern regions.

Heavy rain will hit central areas of the Aktobe region at night and eastern areas in the daytime.

Fervent heat is forecast in the Almaty, Zhetysu regions, and in the southern areas of Karaganda region.

Fire risk remains high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Abai regions, in northern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern parts of Karaganda region, in southern areas of Zhambyl region, in central and western parts of Pavlodar region, and in northern areas of Almaty region.

Nur-Sultan – partly cloudy, intermittent rains in the morning and in the daytime, thunderstorm, 9-14m/s wind (sometimes 15-20m/s), +16+18 at night, +28+30 in the daytime.

Almaty – partly cloudy, no rain, 2-7m/s, +20+22 at night, +34+36 in the daytime.

Shymkent – partly cloudy, no rain, 8-13m/s wind (sometimes 15-20m/s), +20+22 at night, +34+36 in the daytime.


