Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 30

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – Scattered rains with thunderstorms are expected in most ofKazakhstan, except for the southern and southwestern regions. Besides, therewill be strong winds, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

The windwill strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Kostanay, Aktobe, and Almaty regions. Inaddition, it may hail in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Turkestanregion will see a dust storm.

In EastKazakhstan region, patches of fog are expected in the morning. There arechances of hail.

In Mangistauregion, there will be a dust storm. Patchy fog is likely in the morning.

Intenseheat is expected in Almaty and Karaganda regions. There is still a high risk ofwildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, and EastKazakhstan regions.