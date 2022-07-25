Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 25

    25 July 2022 07:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A northwestern cyclone will bring rains (sometimes heavy rains) with thunderstorms, strong wind, hail, and squalls to the western half of the country today. Dust storms will hit southern regions. No rain is forecast in eastern areas of the country.

    Fire risk remains high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Almaty regions, in southern areas of Atyrau region, in southern, central parts of Ulytau region, and in southern, northern, and eastern areas of Aktobe region.

    Fervent heat will grip Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Kostanay regions, southern areas of Karaganda region, and piedmont areas of Almaty region.

    An extreme heat warning is announced for Almaty region, western and southern areas of Zhambyl region, western and desert areas of Turkistan region, and northern, and eastern areas of Zhetysu region.

    Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, +12+14°C in the daytime, +29+31°C at night.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +22+24°C at night, +36+38 in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +25+27°C at night, +40+42°C in the daytime.



