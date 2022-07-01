Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 1

    1 July 2022, 07:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms is forecast in the western, eastern, and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan on July 1. Squalls and hail are expected in western regions. Strong gusts of wind will batter most regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, fervent heat will stay in the northern areas of the Almaty and Zhetysu regions and in the southern areas of the Mangystau region.

    Fire risk remains high in Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Abai regions, in eastern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, in western areas of the Atyrau region, in southwestern areas of Ulytau region, in southeastern areas of the Karaganda region, in southern areas of Zhambyl region, in the central part of Pavlodar region and in northern areas of Turkistan region


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

